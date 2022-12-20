Tanisha Wright
Former Penn State guard Tanisha Wright has agreed to a 5-year contract extension with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Wright was hired as head coach of the Dream on Oct. 12, 2021.

During her first season at the helm, she helped guide her team to a 14-22 record.

Wright played with the Lady Lions from 2001 to 2005, before embarking on a 14-year WNBA career as a player.

