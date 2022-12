Former Penn State guard Tanisha Wright has agreed to a 5-year contract extension with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Wright was hired as head coach of the Dream on Oct. 12, 2021.

π™π™π™š π˜Ώπ™§π™šπ™–π™’ π™žπ™¨ π™˜π™€π™’π™’π™žπ™©π™©π™šπ™™ 𝙩𝙀 π™‘π™€π™£π™œ-π™©π™šπ™§π™’ π™œπ™§π™€π™¬π™©π™.We are proud to announce that head coach Tanisha Wright and executive vice president and general manager Dan Padover have both signed 5-year contract extensions! — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) December 20, 2022

During her first season at the helm, she helped guide her team to a 14-22 record.

Wright played with the Lady Lions from 2001 to 2005, before embarking on a 14-year WNBA career as a player.

