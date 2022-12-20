Former Penn State guard Tanisha Wright has agreed to a 5-year contract extension with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Wright was hired as head coach of the Dream on Oct. 12, 2021.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜-𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙩𝙝.We are proud to announce that head coach Tanisha Wright and executive vice president and general manager Dan Padover have both signed 5-year contract extensions! — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) December 20, 2022

During her first season at the helm, she helped guide her team to a 14-22 record.

Wright played with the Lady Lions from 2001 to 2005, before embarking on a 14-year WNBA career as a player.

