A former Penn State assistant is now getting an opportunity at the lead role.

Sarah Jenkins has been named the fifth women’s basketball coach at Delaware.

Jenkins was on the Nittany Lions’ staff for the 2021-22 season.

Jenkins now returns to Delaware, the program where she served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017-20, helping lead the Blue Hens to a 71-50 record.

