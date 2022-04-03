A former Penn State assistant is now getting an opportunity at the lead role.

Sarah Jenkins has been named the fifth women’s basketball coach at Delaware.

We are #proUD to announce our new head women's basketball coach, Sarah Jenkins!! Welcome Back Home 🏀🗞️https://t.co/lzYAGXJljc #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/uLPLMXmdBU — Delaware Women’s Basketball (@DelawareWBB) April 3, 2022

Jenkins was on the Nittany Lions’ staff for the 2021-22 season.

Jenkins now returns to Delaware, the program where she served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017-20, helping lead the Blue Hens to a 71-50 record.

