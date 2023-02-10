Former Penn State midfielder Marissa Sheva has been called up to play for Ireland Women's National Team.

Sheva, who plays professionally for the Washington Spirit, could suit up for Ireland later this month during a friendly against China.

Marissa Sheva called up to Ireland Women’s National Team!https://t.co/GzHTgZSDGI — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) February 10, 2023

During her time at Penn State, Sheva appeared in 92 contests from 2015-2018. She totaled 13 goals and nine assists across her four seasons in Happy Valley.

Now, after tasting professional action with the Spirit, Sheva aims to make an impact internationally.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE