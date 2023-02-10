Women's Soccer vs. Virginia, Marissa Sheva (27)

Marissa Sheva (27) dribbles to find room in front of the goal at Jeffrey field on Sunday, Sept. 9th , 2018. Virginia defeated Penn State 2-1.

 Jackson Mills

Former Penn State midfielder Marissa Sheva has been called up to play for Ireland Women's National Team.

Sheva, who plays professionally for the Washington Spirit, could suit up for Ireland later this month during a friendly against China.

During her time at Penn State, Sheva appeared in 92 contests from 2015-2018. She totaled 13 goals and nine assists across her four seasons in Happy Valley.

Now, after tasting professional action with the Spirit, Sheva aims to make an impact internationally.

