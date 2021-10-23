Penn State legend Stephen Nedoroscik became the first ever world champion on pommel horse from the United States.

Nedoroscik tallied a 15.266 in the final of the World Artistics Gymnastics Championships in Japan early Saturday morning to win gold.

The 2020 graduate finished three-tenths of a point ahead of silver medalists Weng Hao of China and Kaya Kazuma of Japan.

This was the first World Championships Nedoroscik has ever competed in.

