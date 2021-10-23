Penn State men's gymnastics Stephen Nedoroscik

Penn State's Stephen Nedoroscik competes on the pommel horse against Nebraska on Jan. 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics, Craig Houtz.

Penn State legend Stephen Nedoroscik became the first ever world champion on pommel horse from the United States.

Nedoroscik tallied a 15.266 in the final of the World Artistics Gymnastics Championships in Japan early Saturday morning to win gold.

The 2020 graduate finished three-tenths of a point ahead of silver medalists Weng Hao of China and Kaya Kazuma of Japan.

This was the first World Championships Nedoroscik has ever competed in.

