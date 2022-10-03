One of the all-time greatest Penn State basketball players in program history will be sticking around the NBA in a front office role.

On Monday, The Denver Nuggets signed general manager Calvin Booth to a contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through at least the 2024-25 season, the team announced.

We have signed General Manager Calvin Booth to a multi-year contract extension! 🔒 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 2, 2022

Booth has been with the Nuggets since 2017 and was promoted to general manager in 2020.

He made a name for himself as a Nittany Lion center, averaging 11.3 points per game and 6.4 rebounds over four seasons with the program.

Following his four years in Happy Valley, Booth was selected in the 2nd round of the 1999 NBA Draft, en route to a nine-year career in the league.

