A former Nittany Lion is on the move.

Pitcher Kyle Virbitsky, who played at Penn State from 2018-2021, has been traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/H1mne684es — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 26, 2023

Virbitsky was traded alongside Cole Irvin in exchange for Orioles’ prospect Darell Hernaiz.

Virbitsky spent the past two years in the Athletics’ farm system playing in Single A. Now, he’ll continue his baseball journey in Baltimore.

