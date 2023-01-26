Penn State Baseball vs. Michigan State, Virbitsky

Pitcher Kyle Virbitsky starts off pitching for the Nittany Lions during Penn State baseball's game against Michigan State on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans 5-3. 

 Chloe Trieff

A former Nittany Lion is on the move.

Pitcher Kyle Virbitsky, who played at Penn State from 2018-2021, has been traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Virbitsky was traded alongside Cole Irvin in exchange for Orioles’ prospect Darell Hernaiz.

Virbitsky spent the past two years in the Athletics’ farm system playing in Single A. Now, he’ll continue his baseball journey in Baltimore.

