Jim Haley (38) makes a throw to first during the game against Pitt on Wednesday, April 29, 2015 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Penn State won in walk-off fashion 8-7 on Haley's run.

Former Penn State standout Jim Haley is already hitting his stride with his new team.

Following a strong 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate, Haley signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Dec. 21 and was invited to major league spring training camp with the club on Tuesday.

In a full 2022 season with the Durham Bulls, Haley put together a career year at the plate, blasting 18 home runs with 47 RBIs and 81 hits. Haley also showed off his speed last season, stealing 16 bases to go along with a career-high five triples.

In 2016, Haley posted his best season in the blue and white, playing as a dominant force in coach Rob Cooper's lineup. During that junior season, Haley posted a .315 batting average with 69 hits and was drafted that June in the 19th round by the Rays.

Haley will join Phillies top 10 prospects Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry and 2013 No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel when the Phillies report to Clearwater, Florida.

