Weeks ago, James Franklin acknowledged that Penn State wasn’t “there” yet in terms of NIL opportunities afforded for Nittany Lion athletes. A new initiative, backed by numerous prominent former Penn Staters, could help shift that.

“Success With Honor,” a new, Penn State-centric NIL collective was made public Wednesday, giving fans a unique opportunity to directly support Penn State athletes.

The collective’s advising board includes the likes of LaVar Arrington, Grant Ament, Micahel Robinson, Todd Blackledge and many other well-known former Nittany Lions.

The world of college sports is rapidly changing and you can be a part of it! For as little as $10 a month, you can support your favorite Penn State student-athletes while gaining access to exclusive fan content Join today ⬇️https://t.co/bxd757z7Dn#SuccessWithHonor pic.twitter.com/B474eKGzdT — Success With Honor (@success_w_honor) March 23, 2022

Offering monthly subscriptions between $10 and $500, supporters will get exclusive access to athletes and content, ranging from meet-and-greets to NFTs to one-on-one training sessions.

Individuals and businesses can also reach out directly to Success With Honor to set up deals with specific athletes or entire Penn State teams. These sponsorships could include autograph signings, commercials, guest appearances or brand endorsements, among other things.

According to its website, Success With Honor intends for 85-90% of contributions to go to Penn State athletes.

The Board of Directors backing Success With Honor includes a number of relevant Penn State names, including Ira Lubert and Anthony Misitano. Success With Honor is also partnered with Student Athlete Empowerment, an organization recently geared heavily toward NIL advancement.

