Former Penn State associate athletic director, alumnus dies at 58

A former Penn State associate athletics director and alumnus died on Nov. 30 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer two years prior.

Greg Myford's career in collegiate athletics started in Happy Valley where he was involved with the business side of the program.

Myford made stops at organizations like the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Detroit Pistons and Florida State before being named the director of athletics at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2018.

The Grove City, Pennsylvania, native graduated from Penn State in 1986 with a degree in journalism.

Myford was 58 years old.

