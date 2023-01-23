Penn State Men’s Hockey vs. Notre Dame, Mack hit

Penn State men’s hockey defenseman Simon Mack tacks a hit during their game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Penn State won the game 3-2.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State is in the top 10 once again.

After splitting its weekend series against Notre Dame, the blue and white remained a steady No. 6 in the latest USCHO rankings.

Following a “demoralizing” loss on Friday night, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Fighting Irish during Saturday’s Wear White Game.

After this win in front of a record-setting Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State is now set for an elongated absence from home.

The squad will face No. 7 Michigan this weekend, before visiting No. 8 Ohio State one week later during a critical stretch of the season.

