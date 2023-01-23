Penn State is in the top 10 once again.
After splitting its weekend series against Notre Dame, the blue and white remained a steady No. 6 in the latest USCHO rankings.
Following a “demoralizing” loss on Friday night, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Fighting Irish during Saturday’s Wear White Game.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men’s Poll has arrived! pic.twitter.com/xKLhoxj2IH— USCHO.com (@USCHO) January 23, 2023
After this win in front of a record-setting Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State is now set for an elongated absence from home.
The squad will face No. 7 Michigan this weekend, before visiting No. 8 Ohio State one week later during a critical stretch of the season.
