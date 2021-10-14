No. 4 Penn State took a tough 1-0 loss to No. 3 Rutgers on Friday but turned things around the next day to take down Bucknell 4-1.

Considering the Nittany Lions haven’t played a Big Ten game where the score was separated by more than three goals, a close game against the Scarlet Knights was expected.

“It was a typical Big Ten matchup,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “We weren’t at our best, and we got off of our passing game.”

Both Morett-Curtiss and junior midfielder Elena Vos noticed the struggle that Penn State had with its passing, which is usually a strength for the Nittany Lions.

Not many shots were allowed from either side, with Rutgers outshooting the blue and white 12 to 11.

Penn State was able to earn a greater number of corners than the red and white, tallying 12 compared to the Scarlet Knights’ eight.

Only one goal was scored from all of this, and it went to Rutgers in the third quarter.

When it comes to conference games, the Nittany Lions face the top competitors in the nation with all of the top five teams hail from the Big Ten, according to the NCAA rankings.

Every field hockey team in the Big Ten is within the top 30 teams in the country.

“I think it’s going to continue to be a battle within our conference, and we need to make sure we continue to grow each week,” Morett-Curtiss said.

The Nittany Lions took that Friday night to get out the emotions and then woke up the next morning ready to play again.

“I think we definitely had a little bit of a bad feeling about Rutgers because we were so close,” Vos said. “We gave ourselves the night to be upset and angry about it, and the next morning, we were checked in again.”

With the matchup against the Scarlet Knights behind them, Penn State focused on the game the following day against Bucknell.

According to Morett-Curtiss, the Nittany Lions had their pre-game team brunch, and there was not a word said about recovery.

The team was in high spirits and went to the weight room, getting in the right headspace for the upcoming game.

One way that Penn State is able to focus on each game individually is through Morett-Curtiss’ theme for the season.

The coach emphasized to her team that there are only winning and learning moments.

Keeping Penn State’s 9-3 record in mind, Morett-Curtiss’ methods have proven to be a successful coaching technique for the Nittany Lions.

To learn from the Rutgers game, Penn State watched film on Saturday to see what improvements needed to be made in preparation for the Bucknell game later that day.

“I definitely think that [against] Rutgers we lost a little bit of our connectivity,” Vos said. “We needed to resort back to our passing game.”

After some regrouping, the blue and white did just that.

Taking some time to get the momentum going, the Nittany Lions started to pick things up by the second half.

The blue and white took down Bucknell after focusing more on passing the ball to each other and being more connected.

Vos noticed that the spacing and quick passing on the field was much better against the Bison, but there is always room to improve.

The outlook on Penn State’s season this year with a winning and learning mentality has proven to be effective so far.

“With losing, there is learning, so if you can go back and see what adjustments you can make and what changes that will benefit you,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, we can focus on what we can do better.”

