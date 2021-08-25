Coming off a 7-7 season and a first round knock out in the Big Ten tournament, Penn State is preparing to improve in the 2021 season.

After starting 0-5 last season, the Nittany Lions ended in the opposite direction, winning their last four regular season games.

The blue and white will play a 17-game schedule as opposed to last season's 14 games because the team is no longer restricted to playing conference-only opponents.

Games against Virginia, William and Mary, Saint Joseph’s, Albany, Delaware, Bucknell, Lafayette and Princeton will make up this year’s nonconference slate.

Penn State’s first Big Ten matchup will be Sept. 18 against Maryland with hopes of redemption from last season.

The Terrapins visited the Nittany Lion's turf last season only to suffer defeat in the first game 3-0. The following match, the blue and white seemed to drop its intensity and, in turn, lost 3-2.

On Sept. 24, Penn State plays Iowa, which has proven to be a tough opponent in the past, beating the Nittany Lions twice last season. The last time the blue and white defeated the Hawkeyes was in 2017 when it won 3-0.

Just eight days later on Oct. 3, Northwestern will come to State College looking for revenge after last year’s shootout loss to Penn State.

The blue and white will take on Ohio State on Oct. 22 and finally the Big Ten champion, Michigan, on Oct. 29.

After the regular season, Penn State will travel to Rutgers for the Big Ten Tournament on Nov. 4-7.

If successful in the tournament, the Nittany Lions will head to the national tournament starting on Nov. 12.

Char Morett-Curtiss will look to the returning veterans to lead her team to a more successful season.

Sophomore midfield Sophia Gladieux will likely find herself on top of the Nittany Lion leaderboard in scoring this season once again.

Last season, Gladieux scored 12 of the blue and white’s 26 goals. Her signature reverse shot and ball speed is what ultimately put her on atop the scoring chart and should do so again this season.

Senior forward Emma Spisak will also return for her fifth season as a Nittany Lion. Spisak works well with Gladieux and uses her speed to beat defenders.

Junior defender Elena Vos kept things intact in the backfield last season along with junior goalie Brie Barraco who had 67 saves.

One main focus for Penn State this year should be turning more shots into goals. Last season, the team collectively had 172 shots with 26 goals. The Nittany Lions also averaged 12.3 shots per game with only 1.86 goals per game.

Another issue the blue and white had last year was taking advantage of corners. Awarded 88 corners throughout the season, Penn State was rarely able to get the shot off quick enough — or even get a shot at all.

The Nittany Lions constantly outshot their opponents but couldn’t get the ball in the cage enough to make those shots count, outshooting their opponents 172-142.

While the blue and white tended to struggle on the offense, its defense was solid. The Nittany Lions only allowed opponents 20 goals from 142 shots. The defense also only allowed 58 penalty corners.

For this season, Penn State was named one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten by CBS Sports, who also unanimously chose the Nittany Lions to finish second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

The Penn State season will start on Aug. 27 when it travels to play Virginia.

Coming off a 7-7 season and a first round knock out in the Big Ten tournament, Penn State is preparing to improve in the 2021 season.

After starting 0-5 last season, the Nittany Lions ended in the opposite direction, winning their last four regular season games.

The blue and white will play a 17-game schedule as opposed to last season's 14 games because the team is no longer restricted to playing conference-only opponents.

Games against Virginia, William and Mary, Saint Joseph’s, Albany, Delaware, Bucknell, Lafayette and Princeton will make up this year’s nonconference slate.

Penn State’s first Big Ten matchup will be Sept. 18 against Maryland with hopes of redemption from last season.

The Terrapins visited the Nittany Lion's turf last season only to suffer defeat in the first game 3-0. The following match, the blue and white seemed to drop its intensity and, in turn, lost 3-2.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

On Sept. 24, Penn State plays Iowa, which has proven to be a tough opponent in the past, beating the Nittany Lions twice last season. The last time the blue and white defeated the Hawkeyes was in 2017 when it won 3-0.

Just eight days later on Oct. 3, Northwestern will come to State College looking for revenge after last year’s shootout loss to Penn State.

The blue and white will take on Ohio State on Oct. 22 and finally the Big Ten champion, Michigan, on Oct. 29.

After the regular season, Penn State will travel to Rutgers for the Big Ten Tournament on Nov. 4-7.

If successful in the tournament, the Nittany Lions will head to the national tournament starting on Nov. 12.

Char Morett-Curtiss will look to the returning veterans to lead her team to a more successful season.

Sophomore midfield Sophia Gladieux will likely find herself on top of the Nittany Lion leaderboard in scoring this season once again.

Last season, Gladieux scored 12 of the blue and white’s 26 goals. Her signature reverse shot and ball speed is what ultimately put her on atop the scoring chart and should do so again this season.

Senior forward Emma Spisak will also return for her fifth season as a Nittany Lion. Spisak works well with Gladieux and uses her speed to beat defenders.

Junior defender Elena Vos kept things intact in the backfield last season along with junior goalie Brie Barraco who had 67 saves.

One main focus for Penn State this year should be turning more shots into goals. Last season, the team collectively had 172 shots with 26 goals. The Nittany Lions also averaged 12.3 shots per game with only 1.86 goals per game.

Another issue the blue and white had last year was taking advantage of corners. Awarded 88 corners throughout the season, Penn State was rarely able to get the shot off quick enough — or even get a shot at all.

The Nittany Lions constantly outshot their opponents but couldn’t get the ball in the cage enough to make those shots count, outshooting their opponents 172-142.

While the blue and white tended to struggle on the offense, its defense was solid. The Nittany Lions only allowed opponents 20 goals from 142 shots. The defense also only allowed 58 penalty corners.

For this season, Penn State was named one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten by CBS Sports, who also unanimously chose the Nittany Lions to finish second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

The Penn State season will start on Aug. 27 when it travels to play Virginia.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Return of nonconference play provides tests for Penn State women’s volleyball Russ Rose’s 43rd season at the helm of Penn State will start quite a bit differently than hi…