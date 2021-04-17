Penn State entered Saturday’s contest looking to extend its win streak to four games in its second matchup in as many days against Ohio State.

However, it was the Buckeyes that would emerge victorious over the Nittany Lions, earning a 3-2 win in the regular-season finale.

Ohio State started the scoring off with a goal from Mackenzie Allessie, who converted on a penalty stroke.

The Buckeyes continued to put up a lot of shots on the Nittany Lions in the first quarter, but they were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Early in the second quarter, Mackenzie Allessie once again scored on a penalty stroke to give Ohio State a 2-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Penn State responded with a goal of its own from freshman Sophia Gladieux to cut the deficit in half.

Through the rest of the second quarter, there were solid chances for both sides. Ohio State sent a shot just wide of the goal and for Penn State, Madison Hutson hit the right post near the end of the half.

The score hung tight at 2-1 in favor of the Buckeyes at the break.

Early in the second half, the Nittany Lions put the pressure on and gave themselves ample opportunities to score, but Ohio State goalkeeper Abby Danson did her best impression of a brick wall to stop them.

A couple of corners for the blue and white resulted in a shot that was easily saved by Danson and another shot missed wide.

Penn State brought more intensity in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes’ defense was able to keep the score at 2-1 going into the final frame.

Mackenzie Allessie nearly got her third goal of the day, but her shot was saved by Penn State goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

The Nittany Lions were initially unable to keep their momentum going as they struggled to get more shots in the fourth quarter.

However, with roughly three minutes remaining in regulation, Penn State was able to tie the game up at two goals apiece after Bree Bednarski scored off of a penalty corner. The game ultimately went to a sudden-death overtime.

Just a minute into the extra period, Sarah Charley scored the game winning goal for Ohio State as the game ended in a 3-2 Buckeye win.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Ohio State’s penalty strokes

The Buckeyes were able to capitalize on their two penalty strokes in this game, converting Penn State’s mistakes into two huge goals.

Both scores off of penalty strokes came off Allessie’s stick. She was a key factor in the scarlet and gray’s success on the road.

Intensity picks up in second half for Penn State

After a tough first half for the Nittany Lions, they responded well in the third and fourth quarters.

The third quarter was filled with shots from the blue and white. Although they did not score in that frame, the Nittany Lions were able to build momentum and carry that into the fourth quarter, where Penn State got its equalizing goal.

Strong second half goalkeeping from Barraco

Barraco was able to keep Penn State in the game with her strong presence in goal during the second half after conceding two goals in the first half.

After a strong offensive first half, the Buckeyes could not get anything past Barraco in the second. While Barraco conceded the game-winning goal, without her Penn State would not have been in that position in the first place.

