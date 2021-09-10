On Friday, undefeated No. 9 Penn State matches up against Albany who comes to University Park with a 2-2 record. These two teams have not faced off since 2016.

The home side has had a great start to the season with three straight wins against some solid competition.

With wins against Virginia, William & Mary and St. Joseph’s, the Nittany Lions are looking to extend their win streak.

The blue and white has had a lot of firepower in its offense and scored a total of 13 goals in three matches.

The strong start includes an impressive 7-2 blow-out victory over William and Mary earlier in the season.

Their scoring success can be attributed to senior defender Anna Simon and sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux. Both Simon and Gladieux have individually scored four goals this season.

The shot making ability of Penn State will surely give Albany a tough time as it will be tasked with holding the Nittany Lion offense at bay.

Albany has had some solid offensive performances so far this season, scoring a total of 11 goals in its first four games.

Freshman forward Alison Smisdom has often been the goal scorer for Albany’s offense. She has scored five goals for the Great Danes this year.

Senior Elaina Burchell has been a great leader and playmaker for the Great Danes helping them to a 0.500 record thus far. Burchell has notched two goals and two assists for her team.

The defensive side of this matchup is where both teams have excelled this season.

Penn State and Albany have had a lot of success at keeping the ball out of their nets. Neither team has allowed more than two goals in a game so far this season.

One of Penn State’s struggles on defense have been rooted in allowing too many shots from its opponents this season.

Very few of these shots have gotten past junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco and the Nittany Lion defense, but if the blue and whites keeps allowing opposition teams to apply pressure then it may find itself in trouble.

Penalty corners could become a key role in deciding who will come out on top in Friday’s matchup.

Albany has not allowed its opponents to rack up many penalty corners this season, allowing just nine in four games.

This means that the Nittany Lions may have to find other ways to create more scoring opportunities as they have earned 23 penalty corners in their first three games.

Penalty corners are crucial for scoring goals, and Albany will have to continue to limit penalty corners on Friday in order to stop Penn State’s offense.

So far this season, the blue and white have not put up many shots compared to its opponent, the Great Danes.

The Great Danes have put up a surprising 70 shots in their four games. If Albany keeps this up, it could have a serious shot at overpowering the Nittany Lion defense.

With a better record, impressive defense and an offense on fire, Penn State should be the favorite in this upcoming game.

The ability to stop shots should result in Penn State being able to hold off the Albany attack, while the Nittany Lions’ goal scorers should be able to take the game by the scruff for a comfortable win.

