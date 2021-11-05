Penn State’s quest for a championship came to an end on Friday against Rutgers in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

The Scarlet Knights, playing on home turf in Piscataway, came out on top in the end and advanced to the final after a 2-1 victory over the blue and white.

Rutgers got an early lead in the first quarter after a goal from sophomore forward Bridy Molyneaux.

The second quarter was a defensive battle, with neither team able to get off quality shots on goal, and the half ended 1-0.

The Nittany Lions picked up the aggression in the third quarter, but their scoring struggles continued.

The Scarlet Knights nearly extended their lead on a penalty corner, but junior goalie Brie Barraco made a big save to keep the score at 1-0.

Near the end of the third quarter, Rutgers was able to double its advantage to two goals when senior forward Kassidy Shetler redirected the ball through the legs of junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and into the corner of the cage.

Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux answered back with a near post goal to bring Penn State within one goal, but it was ultimately not enough.

Here are a few key takeaways from the game.

Rutgers suffocating defense

The Nittany Lions repeatedly got into the Scarlet Knights’ circle but they were constantly shut down by multiple Rutgers defenders before they could get a good look at goal.

The Rutgers defense was quick to block off the Penn State forwards when they were looking to send in a ball across the goal.

Senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz was a big factor in disrupting the Penn State offense, stopping passes that came across her goal and tallying three saves.

Poor passing

Penn State had trouble connecting on its passes to get behind the Rutgers defense in the semifinal matchup.

The Nittany Lions relied on the speed of their forwards to get up the field, but they were unable to create many clear scoring opportunities.

Rutgers spent a fair amount of time on the attack, yet it struggled to string together crucial passes as well.

Penalty corner breakdown

An important aspect of this game was the execution of penalty corners, especially for the home team on Friday.

Rutgers was able to turn its corners into key opportunities, and its second goal came from a corner.

Penn State did not capitalize on its chances and coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ side was not able to make the right passes to score on the corners.

The defensive pressure from Rutgers seemed to rattle the Nittany Lions, and they did not have enough time to get enough high percentage shots to find a leveler.

