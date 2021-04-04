Looking to bounce back after a series-opening loss to Rutgers, Penn State failed to even things up on the road.

Coming off of a 3-0 defeat on Friday, the Nittany Lions headed into Sunday’s matchup looking to split against the Scarlet Knights. But Rutgers’ defense made sure that wouldn’t happen in a 1-0 Rutgers victory.

From the start of the contest, the pressure was on from both the blue and white and the Scarlet Knights. The squads effectively moved the ball down the field and established their presences.

Despite both teams having a handful of scoring opportunities in the first quarter, neither side was able to connect with the goal. The Nittany Lions were shut down instantly by Rutgers senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz in a penalty corner opportunity.

The Scarlet Knights responded by receiving two penalty corner opportunities where they failed to convert both times.

Rutgers began the second quarter of play with a goal to secure an early lead in the final game of the series. The Scarlet Knights’ senior midfielder Gianna Mancini traveled past Penn State sophomore goalkeeper Brie Barraco to bring the score to 1-0.

The Nittany Lions had another missed opportunity in the circle. After receiving a penalty corner in the opening minutes of the quarter, the shot on goal was stopped by the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

Rutgers received its third penalty corner of the game coming off of the halftime break, but it was unable to score.

Sophomore goalkeeper Brie Barraco came up with a key stop for the Nittany Lions early in the last quarter of play to create hope for the blue-and-white squad, but they were unable to comeback.

The Knights took both games of the series, concluding Sunday’s encounter with a 1-0 victory and Friday’s 3-0 win.

Missed opportunities in the circle

Throughout the duration of the game, both squads were awarded multiple penalty corners.

In the first half of the game, Penn State failed to convert on both penalty corners. Rutgers also received two corners, but it could not maintain control of the ball to knock it in the back of the cage. Similarly, neither teams were able to take advantage of any corner opportunities in the second half of play.

There were a total of eight penalty corners in the 60 minutes of play, yet zero goals came from them.

Defensive improvements for blue and white

The Nittany Lions struggled at keeping the Scarlet Knight’s offense from scoring in the first game of the series.

In Friday's encounter, Rutgers scored three unanswered goals on the Nittany Lions’ defense. This time around, the Scarlet Knights were only able to net one goal.

Penn State applied pressure in its defensive circle to prevent the Scarlet Knights from getting shots off.

Penn State unable to perform against Rutgers’ defense

Offensively speaking, the blue and white struggled in the Scarlet Knights’ defensive circle.

The Nittany Lions were outnumbered in both shots on goal and penalty corners in Sunday’s encounter. Senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz was a key factor in those statistics for Rutgers.

