It’s hate week in Happy Valley, as Penn State returns home for two marquee matchups against Big Ten rivals after a successful road trip.

The Nittany Lions were away from University Park for an extended period of time, and after a gauntlet of a schedule, they were able to get out to the other side unscathed.

Penn State played five straight road games and won all five, including three matchups against top-25 teams.

The Nittany Lions have been rewarded for their extraordinary play, by once again ranking No. 6 in the nation this week. The team’s only loss this season came against No. 4 Louisville.

While the team received recognition this week for its efforts, so too did individual players. Recently, goalkeeper Brie Barraco was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Barraco played a key part in last week’s 2-1 victory over Michigan, notching 10 saves against a Michigan team that outshot Penn State 23-3. Barraco kept her phenomenal play going by getting her first shutout of the season against Cornell.

“The fourth quarter we really got back on our heels,” Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said. “Brie did a great job getting Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. It’s an awesome honor for her.”

The recipe to Penn State’s early success has been a formidable defense and methodical offense. The Nittany Lions love to control the tempo and slow down the game. Though their play hasn’t always been pretty, they know how to get the job done.

“They showed grit in that game,” Morett-Curtiss said after Friday’s 2-1 victory over Michigan.

With nonconference play coming to an end, this is the first opportunity of the season for Penn State to make noise against a pair of Big Ten teams.

Michigan State

Penn State heads into conference play as the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team, but there aren't a lot of squads that should test it this coming month.

However, Michigan State is a solid program and knows Morett-Curtiss’ program well. Friday’s matchup will mark the 25th time these two teams have squared off since 2001. However, the Nittany Lions do have the Spartans’ number, as they have won 14 straight dating back to 2010.

“From playing them before, we kinda know what to expect,” graduate student defender Anna Simon said.

This Michigan State team is different though, heading into the campaign 4-2, including a 3-1 victory over then-No. 21 American.

“They are very talented,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We have so much respect for Michigan State.”

The green and white is well-rounded, too, with four players tied for the team lead in points with seven. Michigan State is also averaging 17 shots per contest.

This Spartan team will be a good test for the stout Penn State defense.

Ohio State

Penn State finishes the weekend against an uneven No. 23 Ohio State team that is 3-3 to start the season.

After winning their first three contests pretty convincingly, the Buckeyes have fallen off since. They got off to a hot start beating those first trio of foes by a combined score of 11-0. However, recently the offense has mustered up just two goals in three games.

Compared to Michigan State, Ohio State’s offense lacks fire power, only averaging 2.17 goals per game.

It will be interesting to see which Buckeye team comes to play Sunday. However, this is still a conference matchup, and no matter who is on these teams, this game is usually a battle.

Returning home for the first time after three weekends away, Penn State will also have a chance to make a statement on its home turf.

“It’s our house,” Simon said. “No one is just gonna come in and take it from us.”

Sunday will mark the 28th time these two squads have faced off since 2001, and Penn State has come out victorious in 17 of the matchups.

This weekend’s match brings something different to the table as well, with it serving as Penn State’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day.

Since Ohio State has decided to participate, each member of its travel party will bring a toy to contribute to the Jared Box Project, a nonprofit that donates a box of toys to children with cancer. The Buckeyes will also bring home boxes that they will donate to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

