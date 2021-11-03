With Penn State sitting at No. 7, and five other teams ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA Coaches Poll, some of the best field hockey teams in the country reside in the Big Ten.

Rutgers will host the upcoming Big Ten Tournament beginning on Thursday.

It’s likely to be full of close games, and a good way to prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

The top seven teams make up the field for the competition, which includes Iowa, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan, Northwestern, Maryland and Indiana.

Iowa will enjoy a bye for the first round because it earned the No. 1 seed.

First round

The opening round of the Big Ten Tournament will begin on Thursday with No. 2-ranked Michigan playing No. 5 Northwestern.

This will be a good matchup between an offense-heavy team and a defensively focused team.

Michigan is coming off of two losses going into the opener with a 2-1 loss against Maryland and a 3-2 loss in overtime against Penn State.

When Northwestern visited Michigan during the regular season, the Wolverines came out on top 2-1 in double overtime.

Michigan is one of the most inconsistent teams in the Big Ten, going into shootouts with Iowa, but then barely beating Ohio State, 1-0, who is second to last in the Big Ten standings.

Northwestern, though, is going into the tournament with a five-game win streak.

An offensive powerhouse, Northwestern leads the Big Ten with 70 goals this season.

With the momentum building from the regular season and the previous loss against Michigan, Northwestern has a good chance of advancing to the second round.

The second game will be No. 3 Rutgers playing unranked Indiana.

Rutgers has lost three games so far this season against St. Joseph’s, Iowa and Michigan.

The last time these two teams met, the game went into double overtime and ended in Rutgers’ favor with 1-0 as the final scoreline.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 in home games with their only home field loss against No. 1 Iowa.

Rutgers thrives defensively with 73 saves, so Indiana will have to break through the scarlet brick wall if it wants to advance to the second round.

Indiana stands at 10-9 with 38 goals this season. The last time the two teams met, Rutgers narrowly edged the Hoosiers in a 1-0 double-overtime win.

Indiana must play stronger defense considering it has allowed just as many goals as it has scored.

Based on Indiana’s average form throughout the season, Rutgers will be favored in this matchup to reach the next part of the tournament.

The final game of the first round will be No. 7 Penn State against No. 6 Maryland.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a big overtime win against Michigan, while Maryland’s last game was a 6-0 win over Ohio State.

Maryland played Penn State in its Big Ten opener, and the game went into overtime, but in the end, the blue and white came out on top 3-2.

The Terrapins are aggressive on the offensive side, averaging three goals a game while Penn State only scores 2.65 goals on average.

Also skilled in earning corners, Maryland leads the conference with 136 penalty corner opportunities.

Statistically, the two teams are very close, with the Nittany Lions allowing one less goal than the Terrapins and also earning four less corners.

If Penn State can transfer some of its defensive aggression to the offense, it could move past the Terrapins in its tournament opener.

Semifinals

Should Northwestern take down Michigan, the Wildcats would kick off the semifinals with a matchups against top-seeded Iowa.

Iowa has been in the top seed of the conference for the majority of the season and is an all-around good team.

The Hawkeyes last game of the regular season was their only loss on the season, coming against these same Wildcats.

After two double-overtime losses against Penn State and Michigan, Northwestern ignited a flame and won its next five games.

Four of those games were against Big Ten teams including Ohio State, Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa.

Out of the games Northwestern won, Iowa was the game the Wildcats found the back of the cage the least.

This is mainly because of Iowa’s defense, leading the conference with only nine goals allowed for the season.

The Hawkeye’s senior goalie Grace McGuire has the highest save percentage in the Big Ten with 0.800.

If these teams end up playing, it will be the best offense against the best defense in the Big Ten.

Even though Northwestern has a win over Iowa, the Hawkeyes defense has been too good this season to get knocked out in their first game of the tournament.

With Rutgers and Penn State both potentially moving on, the two squads would meet up in the final game of the second round.

The last time they faced off, the Scarlet Knights defeated the Nittany Lions.

With Rutgers having home-field advantage, Penn State will have to fight for the whole game to make it to the championship.

One problem that the blue and white had this season is being consistent throughout the entire game.

There have been multiple games where Penn State waited until the second half to score its goals or gain any momentum.

When playing a good team like Rutgers, the Nittany Lions will have to play consistently well for the full 60 minutes.

Something Penn State often uses to its advantage is the connectedness within the team.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss and her team play a good and quick passing game, which is hard for defenders to intercept.

The Scarlet Knights may have topped Penn State once, but it’s unlikely that the Nittany Lions will let that happen again.

Championship

If the tournament were to shake out this way, it would be Penn State and Iowa facing off in the final round of the Big Ten Tournament.

In their schools histories’, the Hawkeyes have earned 12 Big Ten titles, while Penn State has seven.

The last time Penn State played Iowa in the Big Ten Championship was in 2019 when the Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions in overtime.

Each team has standout players who will help contribute to the competition.

Penn State has some of the best offensive players in the league including sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux and junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

Gladieux has her reverse shot that, if she can aim at the goal, is nearly impossible to defend because of the speed and location of the ball, and she leads the Nittany Lions with 16 goals.

Allessie has a knack for scoring at key moments with nine goals. She rarely lets pressure of overtime or the final seconds of the game get to her, and her team can depend on her to score when it’s needed most.

Senior defender Anna Simon also has a powerhouse shot and is mostly utilized for corners, scoring 11 times this season.

Junior midfielder Elena Vos and junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco do a good job holding down the defense along with Simon.

For the Hawkeyes, fifth-year midfielders Ellie Holley and Maddy Murphy, senior forward Ciara Smith and senior midfielder Lokke Stribos all lead their team with a collective 30 goals.

Holley has four game winners for Iowa, so keeping her in check in the waning moments of the contest will be key for the blue and white.

Considering the high skill level of both teams, this game could go into at least one overtime.

With Iowa breaking its undefeated record in the last game of the season, Penn State could use that to its advantage and take the Big Ten title.

