Penn State ended its season opener at Jeffrey Field in a 1-1 draw against George Mason Thursday night.

After a slow start to the game and multiple opportunities the blue and white scored its first goal at the end of the first half.

Despite the game being so back and forth, the fans kept the Nittany Lions on their feet with their constant cheering in the stands, something that had been missing from Jeffrey Field since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Late into the first half junior Liam Butts scored the first goal with an assist from junior Alex Stevenson.

George Mason tied the game mid-way through the second half causing the Nittany Lion offense to step up.

With five minutes left of the game the teams were called inside for a delay due to lightning in the area. After waiting to see if the rain and lightning would stop the referee called the game.

George Mason got aggressive early on and had a total of eight fouls in the first half and six fouls in the second half.

Butts leads the offense

Throughout the match Butts had many opportunities to score against George Mason.

After scoring the first goal of the game he continued to work hard and find openings in the net.

As soon as the second half got underway, the junior wasted no time in attacking and recorded another shot. He was working hard alongside sophomore Peter Mangione and senior Daniel Bloyou.

He was also setting up both Mangione and Andrew Privett, who had opportunities in the second half to score but ultimately came out with no goals.

Awodesu excellent on defense

Having both teams battling for the ball the majority of the match caused Penn State’s offense and defense to constantly be on their feet.

Sophomore Femi Awodesu was a key player during this game as he was always attacking the ball when George Mason held possession.

Awodesu continued to work hard throughout the game and was constantly getting open for both the attackers and Elliott when needed.

He also found himself helping out on the attack, constantly taking the ball past half field to ignite an offensive rush.

Nittany Lion defense has solid night

From the start Penn State’s starting defenders kept George Mason from scoring.

George Mason had six shots on goal during the first half, meanwhile the blue and white had eight shots on goal.

The Nittany Lions were able to stop George Mason players around half field and prevent them from continuing towards redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Owen Elliott.

George Mason was attacking the net during the last minute of the first half which tested the Nittany Lions defense.

George Mason’s offense made a few pushes during the game, however Elliott stood tall most of the time.

The Patriots were able to capitalize once off a corner kick, though, which netted their lone goal of the contest.

