The 2019-20 Penn State season is ancient history by now, but two years later, it still serves as a reminder of what could have been.

For the first time in program history, the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten regular-season title just two campaigns ago. But instead of competing for a shot to make the Frozen Four, then-sophomore Paul DeNaples’ season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Since then, Penn State has gone 27-32-1, including a 17-20-1 finish this year, while struggling to consistently recapture the magic of seasons passed.

“I don’t think this was a successful season, we didn’t get to where we wanted to,” DeNaples said. “We made steps for sure from last year — not that we had a bad year — but you want to achieve something higher than the semifinals of the Big Ten championship.

“You want to win that championship.”

For Guy Gadowsky, one area, if improved, could go a long way would be their backline defense. The program’s head coach said Penn State is bringing in a trio of defensemen in an effort to bolster that group.

Thankfully for Gadowsky and Penn State fans, sophomore goalie Liam Souliere has emerged as a leader of the blue and white’s defense. He started each of the Nittany Lions’ last six games and gave up an average of two goals per game over the last three contests.

“You have to be excited about the way he finished up, he was exceptional if you look at his numbers in his most recent games, they were excellent at the most important times,” Gadowsky said. “That gives us a lot of optimism.”

While Gadowsky now appears to have an invaluable commodity in college hockey in a rising junior goaltender, former incumbent and senior netminder Oskar Autio’s status is up in the air for the 2022-23 campaign.

Gadowsky indicated Autio is “looking at options” right now as it pertains to the transfer portal or staying in University Park.

Regardless, Penn State’s problems have foiled it over the last two campaigns are culturally-based, Gadowsky said. The pandemic certainly threw a wrench in the upward momentum Penn State was building, which has served as a significant setback for a program that has just completed its 10th year of existence at the Division-I level.

“It’s going to be a while until we can say we've got 100 players in the NHL and multiple national championships,” Gadowsky said. “I mean, we're in a different spot, and that's OK. But we can't pretend to be something we're not.”

Rather, another area Gadowsky and his players are looking to address is continuing to improve upon the blue and white’s physicality as a team. In Gadowsky’s words, the Nittany Lions were “a little bit fragile” this year.

For DeNaples, who has been part of winning teams like that 2019-20 team, there are some immediate differences between prosperous squads and those that are quite the opposite.

“Guys weren’t making the mistakes that they’re making right now, and if they were, it wasn’t the end of the world,” DeNaples said. “Sometimes, now, I think we’re making critical mistakes at times where we can’t afford any — that’s what we’ve got to clean up.”

DeNaples echoed his coach’s thoughts on Penn State not being aggressive enough last season, noting the Nittany Lions operated in a lackadaisical manner on the ice.

By his estimation, defensemen like himself gave up “too much” on their end of the ice and were susceptible to bad breakdowns.

But for the leader of the program, the pursuit of a second Big Ten regular-season title and postseason success are within reach. Gadowsky is positive the Penn State program as a whole is trending in the right direction.

Whether that materializes into a more fruitful 2022-23 season remains to be seen. Either way, Gadowsky welcomes the pressure of overcoming two down seasons in the hopes of a bounce-back campaign.

“If you don’t have it, then that would be a problem,” Gadowsky said. “That doesn’t fit well with [what] our staff wants to do and certainly the student athletes we recruited. I like that there’s pressure, absolutely.”

