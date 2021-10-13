After a bye week, Penn State’s non-conference schedule will start up again shortly.

The Nittany Lions are set to square off against Niagara on Oct. 21 and 22. Both contests are slated for 7 p.m. puck drops and will take place at Pegula Ice Arena.

🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨Our series next Thursday and Friday vs. @NiagaraMHKY will feature 7 p.m. puck drops each night!!#WeAre #HockeyValley🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/aSnyiGNc7b pic.twitter.com/gVzR8qn5Gk — Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 13, 2021

The blue and white is 3-1 on the season with a series sweep of Long Island and a split with Canisius under its belt.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles are 0-2 after dropping their opening two contests to a top-10 North Dakota squad.

