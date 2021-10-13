Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Arizona State, Celebration after Winning

Penn State players jump into each other after winning the game against Arizona State 5-4 in overtime at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

 Josie Chen

After a bye week, Penn State’s non-conference schedule will start up again shortly.

The Nittany Lions are set to square off against Niagara on Oct. 21 and 22. Both contests are slated for 7 p.m. puck drops and will take place at Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white is 3-1 on the season with a series sweep of Long Island and a split with Canisius under its belt.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles are 0-2 after dropping their opening two contests to a top-10 North Dakota squad.

