Penn State field hockey's Sophia Gladieux named NFHCA Regional Player of the Year

Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

While entirely surrounded by her opponents, midfielder Sophia Gladieux (3) winds up to drive the ball into the goal during the the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

With its NCAA Tournament run cut short by a first-round loss to Syracuse, Penn State had one of its stars recognized for her indvidual efforts on Monday.

Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux was named the Mideast Regional Player of the Year by the NFHCA.

The Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native finished the season with 18 goals and two assists, leading the team with 38 total points.

Gladieux was also unanimously named to the all-Big Ten field hockey first team earlier in November.

The Nittany Lions finished the season with a 14-6 record, going 6-2 in conference games.

