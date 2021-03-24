Penn State field hockey, Gladieux

Penn State's Sophia Gladieux (3) during the game with Maryland. Nittany Lion field hockey lost a hard-fought 3-2 game to the visiting Terrapins in the series finale between the two teams on March 14, 2021 at the Penn State Field Hockey complex. Photo/Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Freshman midfielder Sophia Gladieux was named the NFHCA's Offensive Player of the Week.

Last week, Gladieux was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, as well as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The freshman from Oley Valley High School scored five goals in Penn State's weekend series against Michigan State, with four of those goals coming in one game.

The Nittany Lions won the first contest against the Spartans 5-2, and the second game 3-0.

