Freshman midfielder Sophia Gladieux was named the NFHCA's Offensive Player of the Week.

Last week, Gladieux was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, as well as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The freshman from Oley Valley High School scored five goals in Penn State's weekend series against Michigan State, with four of those goals coming in one game.

The Nittany Lions won the first contest against the Spartans 5-2, and the second game 3-0.

