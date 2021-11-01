Junior Midfielder Mackenzie Allessie was named the Big Ten Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

Allessie racked up three points for Penn State in its overtime win against Michigan on Friday which marked the last game of the regular season for the blue and white.

The junior midfielder also scored the game-winning goal for the Nittany Lions in Friday’s game.

Allessie finished the regular season with nine goals and 11 assists while the blue and white enters the Big Ten Tournament with a 13-4 record.

