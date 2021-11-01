Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan_10.jpg

After heavy rain creates a slick field Michigan midfielder Kathryn Peterson (27) falls to the ground, causing midfielder Mackenzie Allessie (2) to signal for the referee's attention as the teams continue to fight for control of the ball during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

Junior Midfielder Mackenzie Allessie was named the Big Ten Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

Allessie racked up three points for Penn State in its overtime win against Michigan on Friday which marked the last game of the regular season for the blue and white.

The junior midfielder also scored the game-winning goal for the Nittany Lions in Friday’s game.

Allessie finished the regular season with nine goals and 11 assists while the blue and white enters the Big Ten Tournament with a 13-4 record.

