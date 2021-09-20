Penn State field hockey, Gladieux

Penn State's Sophia Gladieux (3) during the game with Maryland. Nittany Lion field hockey lost a hard-fought 3-2 game to the visiting Terrapins in the series finale between the two teams on March 14, 2021 at the Penn State Field Hockey complex. Photo/Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State's sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux was named as the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week after her performance against No. 7 Maryland.

The Boyertown, Pennsylvania native scored two goals in the blue and white's win over Maryland, including the eventual game winner in overtime.

This is Gladieux’s second career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award, with the other coming in March of last season.

Gladieux will look to build off her performance in Penn State’s next game against Iowa on Sept. 24.

