Penn State's sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux was named as the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week after her performance against No. 7 Maryland.

🚨 Weekly #B1GFH Awards Alert 🚨 Sophia Gladieux of @PennStateFH is the #B1G Offensive Player of the Week!🏑 Scored twice in the 3-2 OT win against No. 7 Maryland🏑 Her 2nd goal came a few minutes into extra time, breaking a 2-2 tie in OT📰 https://t.co/GGpJBTeT3G pic.twitter.com/lZZm7gHIYs — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 20, 2021

The Boyertown, Pennsylvania native scored two goals in the blue and white's win over Maryland, including the eventual game winner in overtime.

This is Gladieux’s second career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award, with the other coming in March of last season.

Gladieux will look to build off her performance in Penn State’s next game against Iowa on Sept. 24.

