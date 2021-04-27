Penn State’s Bree Bednarski was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team after the conclusion of the tournament in Iowa City this past weekend.

In a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Bednarski scored two goals and led the Nittany Lions in scoring with four points in the contest. She was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week earlier this season.

Bednarski finished the season with 19 points off six goals and seven assists, which placed second on the Nittany Lions’ squad. The blue and white finished its 2021 campaign with an overall record of 7-7, but 5-2 in the Big Ten, which was good for second in the conference.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's lacrosse goalie Aleric Fyock named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week For the first time in nearly a month, a Penn State goalie has been named Big Ten Specialist …