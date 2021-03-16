Senior forward Bree Bednarski was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the week of March 8.

This is the first Big Ten award given to a Nittany Lion up to this point in the season.

During this week, the blue and white took on Maryland, winning the first game 3-0 but falling in the next contest 3-2.

Bednarski had goals in both games, one of which tied the game for Penn State on Sunday.

She also had one assist in each contest by inserting the ball during corners to junior defender Anna Simon.

Bednarski currently leads the Nittany Lions in scoring with six points and a .500 shot percentage.

