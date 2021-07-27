Former Penn State All-American Laura Gebhart is returning to the Happy Valley.

Gebhart was hired as an assistant field hockey coach Tuesday. She previously served as the head coach and an assistant coach at Bryant for a year each.

Welcome back Laura! Laura Gebhart returns to Penn State field hockey program as an assistant coach!https://t.co/Gft1dzodDM pic.twitter.com/yWolaqwVVD — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) July 27, 2021

Gebhart graduated from Penn State in 2015 after racking up numerous honors in her career. She was a four-time NFHCA All-American, a four-time first team All-Big Ten honoree and a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year in 2015.

In her career, Gebhart put up 91 points on 23 goals and 45 assists. She helped lead the Nittany Lions to four NCAA tournaments, including three appearances in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Penn State also won two Big Ten Tournament titles and two Big Ten regular-season crowns in her time there.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE