Penn State entered Friday’s matchup against Virginia looking to start the season with a win.

After a couple of saves from Penn State goalie Brie Barraco, the Nittany Lions were able to get their first goal of the season from Anna Simon off of a corner assisted by Mackenzie Allessie.

Virginia was unable to convert its 6 shots into any goals and the score remained 1-0 in favor of Penn State as the first quarter ended.

Near the end of the first half, the Cavaliers were finally able to get an equalizing goal as Amber Ezechiels scored off of a corner.

The first half ended 1-1 as Virginia was building momentum over Penn State.

After some Cavalier chances to open up the second half, Penn State responded on the other end with a Sophia Gladieux goal through the legs of Virginia goalie Lauren Hausheer.

The third period ended 2-1 with the Nittany Lions in the lead.

Virginia earned a penalty corner soon after and Adele Lacobucci scored to once again tie the game and send it to an eventual overtime.

Jemma Punch was able to break the deadlock in the overtime after just 4 minutes and give Penn State the 3-2 victory.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s season-opening win against Virginia.

Offensive pressure from Virginia

The Cavaliers were able to put up an impressive 25 shots against the Nittany Lions.

They were determined to score and were aggressive in their efforts to put it past the goalie, no matter how many times they were stopped.

Virginia may have fired plenty more shots than Penn State, but the Nittany Lions were able to weather the barrage of Cavalier chances.

Excellent play from Brie Barraco in goal

Despite the many shots put on net from the Cavaliers, Barraco kept the blue and white in the game with her nine saves.

The Nittany Lion defense as a whole was able to consistently block many of the shots from Virginia’s offense and help keep the Cavaliers from pouring in an onslaught of goals.

The shot blocking from Penn State kept it in the game and helped the Nittany Lions to hold on against Virginia’s attack while the Penn State offense struggled to get much of anything going.

Penn State capitalizing on its chances

The Nittany Lions sure would have hoped to get more scoring chances in this game, but they failed to build any sort of offensive momentum.

While the blue and white were not able to put many shots up, they executed well when their opportunities came.

Despite only five shots on goal, Penn State was able to beat the goalie three times en route to its first win of the new year in overtime.

