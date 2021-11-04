Penn State met Maryland on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions took the victory after three goals from senior midfielder Anna Simon.

Maryland started the first quarter with a few penalty corners and eventually notched the first goal of the game which came from senior midfielder Bibi Donraadt.

The Nittany Lions responded with a few penalty corners of their own and tied the game on a goal from Simon.

In the second quarter, the Terrapins once again took the lead with a goal by freshman forward Hope Rose off of yet another penalty corner.

Penn State came right back with another equalizer when Simon scored her second goal of the night, ending the first half in a 2-2 deadlock.

Just about 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, Simon scored her third goal of the night to put the blue and white up 3-2.

Here are a three key takeaways from Penn State's quarterfinal victory.

Penalty corners

Penalty corners really defined this game since the first three goals of the match came from penalty corner plays.

The fourth goal of the game came just seconds after a failed penalty corner attempt for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions made the most out of their eleven corners throughout the game, while Maryland was only able to earn one corner in the second half, which is where they lost the lead.

Anna Simon’s shooting

All season long Simon has been taking many shots from penalty corners and has scored plenty of goals.

This game was a prime example of that as Simon scored three goals and had nine shots.

Five of those shots were on goal and her shots put a lot of pressure on the Maryland defense.

Strong fourth quarter for Penn State

The fourth quarter is where the Nittany Lions pulled ahead for the final time when Simon scored her third goal.

Penn State was great all around in the quarter and showed that it had more gas left in the tank.

The blue and white also did not allow any shots on its net in the fourth quarter and kept possession for a large portion of the final frame, which ultimately sealed the game.

