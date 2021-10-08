Penn State’s offense came up short in Friday’s matchup against Rutgers leaving loss without a goal.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Scarlet Knights after a third-quarter goal which stood as the lone goal of the night as the game ended 1-0.

This marks the third time that Penn State has been shutout, and it also marks the third loss of the season for Penn State.

After only putting up one shot in the first quarter, Penn State started to look like it was putting together some decent chances.

Low offensive production bled into the second quarter, until the Nittany Lions created a rally of corners and threatening attacking play.

“We got a little bit more pressure on the ball, so we were able to create more turnovers and more counter attacks,” coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. “So I thought we made the adjustments at halftime which were very productive.”

The second half proved to be a much better showing for the Nittany Lions as they unloaded seven shots in the second half, including five shots in the third quarter.

Despite the halftime adjustments, Penn State still could not execute when it came down to firing off shots.

Even though the Nittany Lions were able to earn 12 penalty corners, four more than their opponent, they did not look threatening.

“We were looking for better corner execution,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We got kids that can shoot the ball but didn’t really get the shots.”

The Nittany Lions typically do not come up so short on offense, especially against teams that are ranked lower than them.

The blue and white will hope to recognize and correct the mistakes that it made in this loss and take a new approach in Saturday’s matchup against Bucknell.

“I just felt that we were off,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I don’t think we played as a team. You know we didn’t really get our passing game going. I mean it's just a lot of individual play out there, and we just have to regroup and get ready for Bucknell tomorrow.”

Penn State struggled to string together passes to create clear chances at the goal.

A lot of their sequences broke down, sometimes in dangerous spots which led to opportunities for Rutgers.

“I just felt we missed each other a couple times,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We got the first pass, the second pass, but we couldn’t get that third pass.”

The Rutgers defense posted a shutout for the fourth time this season.

Their defense was quick to shut down Penn State’s opportunities and did not allow it much time to get its shots off on corners.

“They packed it in,” Morett-Curtiss said. “As a result of them packing it in we came away with those corner opportunities.”

Senior goalie Gianna Glatz had a great day in goal and she came away with eight saves in the game.

Glatz stayed composed against a relentless Penn State offense that kept looking for rebound opportunities from its missed shots.

The Nittany Lions are now looking at a record of 8-3 as they look to bounce back in their second game of the weekend against Bucknell.

