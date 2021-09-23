No. 6 Penn State travels to No. 2 Iowa on Friday, continuing Big Ten play and looking to advance its six-game unbeaten streak.

Both squads are currently undefeated on the season, with the Hawkeyes holding a record of 8-0 and the Nittany Lions 6-0.

The blue and white currently has momentum coming off of a 3-2 overtime win at Maryland.

The Hawkeyes defeated Louisville in a 2-0 road win, the first time they’ve taken down Louisville since 2008.

Although the two sides have not faced any of the same opponents this season, Penn State and Iowa have come out on top in their respective Big Ten battles.

The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana in their first Big Ten matchup of the season with a score of 3-0 last Friday.

Last season, the Nittany Lions fell to Iowa in both matchups each with scores of 1-0 in Virginia Beach.

Since then, the blue and white have improved significantly from its 7-7 season, as Penn State is off to a perfect start.

Creating offensive plays and executing in their opponents’ defensive circles have been one of the many improvements seen by the Nittany Lions this season.

Senior defender Anna Simon has been a force in turning offensive penalty corners into straight shots to goal, which is something that eluded Penn State last season.

This season, the blue and white outnumbers its next opponent in penalty corner opportunities, 43-32.

Simon is one of the two players who lead the Nittany Lions in goals this season, the other being sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux.

The head-to-head pressure between the Penn State offense and Iowa defense is something that will determine the final result in Friday’s game.

Both teams currently field players who were honored with Big Ten recognition this past week on opposite ends of the field.

Gladieux earned the second Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor of her career following her performance against the Terrapins last Saturday. She led the Nittany Lions to victory with two goals that forced and ended overtime.

Switching to the opposite end of the field, senior defender Anthe Nijziel became the second Hawkeye to earn weekly recognition this season as she won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week last week.

Nijziel played a significant role in stepping up to the ball for Iowa in tight plays, as the team only allowed nine shots in the duration of two shutout games.

Stopping Gladieux’s reverse shot to the back of the cage is something most of Penn State’s opponents have been unable to do so far this season, the same move which led her team to victory over Maryland.

Iowa’s defense, led by senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire, will have to neutralize those situations to come out on top on Friday.

McGuire recorded her 13th career shutout following the Hawkeyes win against Louisville.

McGuire’s performance, along with the help from her defensive line, has not allowed any goals to be scored by an opposition offense in its past six contests.

The only teams to get past the Iowa defense thus far this season have been then-No. 1 North Carolina and then-No. 11 Wake Forest, who both eventually lost to the black and yellow.

Although the Penn State offense and Iowa defense matchup is going to be a big factor of Friday’s meeting, the opposite side of the field for both squads is also worth highlighting.

Penn State’s defense, led by junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco and junior defender Elena Vos, has held down its end of the field by shutting down opponents.

Barraco had seven saves against Maryland, allowing the Nittany Lions to push the ball forward in the contest, which brought her season total to 32 on the season.

Senior forward Claira Smith and fifth-year forward currently lead the Hawkeyes in goals for the season with six, and Smith had the winning goal in their Louisville win.

This duo will be a force on the offensive side on Friday.

Friday’s encounter of undefeated Penn State and Iowa will be a crucial decider in the fate of the two Big Ten heavy weights’ seasons and future success in 2021.

