Penn State came into Friday’s matchup against Ohio State looking for redemption against the team that ended its season last year.

The Nittany Lions came away with a 4-0 victory after a strong showing at Ohio State.

The first quarter was relatively quiet with one shot coming from each team, no goals and one corner from Penn State.

Early in the second quarter, junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie forced a corner leading sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux to the first goal of the game.

Despite the penalty corner opportunities, senior midfielder Anna Simon was unable to turn any of her four shots into a goal to double the 1-0 lead for the Nittany Lions.

After multiple chances in the period, the third quarter ultimately resulted in zero goals for either side.

In the fourth quarter, Gladieux got her second goal of the day after a cross from junior midfielder Jemma Punch.

Another goal for Penn State came from fifth-year senior forward Bree Bednarski on a shot snuck in through inside the near post.

The final goal of the game was a last second shot from Allessie which snuck inside the right post.

Forward play for Penn State

Penn State struggled early in the game to break through Ohio State’s defense resulting in one shot in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions first got past sophomore goalie Abby Danson in the second quarter.

Gladieux was ruthless against the Buckeyes defense and scored two goals from her five total shots.

Bednarski put the dagger in Ohio State’s back with the third goal for Penn State, which she scored unassisted.

Allessie creating opportunities

Out of the six corners in the first half, Allessie forced four of them for the Nittany Lions.

These corners led to a goal from Gladieux and several more shots for Penn State in the first half.

The junior midfielder was also called upon to take many of the Penn State corners in the second half, which she stepped up for and allowed the Nittany Lions to keep applying pressure with their shots from Simon and Gladieux.

Allessie was also able to get chances of her own, putting three shots on goal for the Nittany Lions and scoring the fourth goal of the day for the team.

Ohio State goalkeeping

The Buckeyes’ goalie, Danson, kept the home side from getting too far behind in the first half with her impressive saves.

Danson came away with five saves in the game after facing nine shots on goal.

In the second half, the Ohio State backline fell apart and Penn State’s offense could no longer be held in check.

The Buckeyes’ offense was not much help either as it only put one of its eleven shots on goal.

