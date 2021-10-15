Penn State came into Friday’s game against Lafayette looking for its second straight win.

In the end, it was Penn State that came out on top with a 3-1 win after a tightly contested second-half battle.

The first quarter had no goals scored, but a few shots wound up on target. Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux saw her effort hit the post in the early goings.

Senior goalie Hailey Abbott was able to get a few big saves for Lafayette in the first quarter to keep the game tied up.

Penn State racked up 14 shots in the first half, as well as five penalty corners, but it could not score.

Lafayette gained a lead in the third quarter with a goal from junior defender Simone Hefting, her first of the season.

The Nittany Lions responded by scoring a goal of their own early in the fourth quarter, courtesy of senior midfielder Emma Spisak.

Soon after, Gladieux put Penn State ahead with a goal after a penalty corner.

With six minutes left in the game, Penn State once again added to its lead after a goal by senior defender Anna Simon.

Large shot disparity

The Nittany Lions were on the attack for most of the game, while the Leopards had to fight to hold them off.

Penn State tallied 23 shots while Lafayette put up just six of their own.

The blue and white were able to do this because of their superior speed and shot creating ability.

Penn State also earned more penalty corners than Lafayette, with 12 corners compared to Lafayette’s four corners.

Goalkeeping for Lafayette

The goalkeeping performance from Abbott was crucial to keep Lafayette in the game while its offense had a lackluster performance.

Abbott came away with 13 saves while facing 16 shots on goal.

By the fourth quarter, Penn State had piled on the shots and Abbott ended up conceding as she could not deny the blue and white on her own.

Dominance in possession

The Nittany Lions were in control in this game, despite struggling to put the ball past the goalie.

Lafayette found it hard to get the ball from Penn State or to keep possession of the ball for itself long enough to get shots.

The Leopards could not keep up with the pace of Penn State and found itself trying to hang on to a tie game for most of the night.

