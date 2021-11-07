Following its Big Ten Tournament loss to Rutgers, Penn State will enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 4 overall seed.
Penn State is the No. 4 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament!
We travel to Maryland on Friday/Sunday for First and Second Rounds!
We face Syracuse Friday at Noon!
The Nittany Lions have an overall record of 14-5 in the regular season and Big Ten Tournament.
The blue and white will face Syracuse in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at noon.
Two Penn State players saw their names on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.