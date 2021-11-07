Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan_15.jpg

Midfielder Elena Vos (8) is misled by Michigan midfielder Kathryn Peterson (27), causing her to block on the left as Peterson passes to her teammates on the right during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

Following its Big Ten Tournament loss to Rutgers, Penn State will enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 4 overall seed.

The Nittany Lions have an overall record of 14-5 in the regular season and Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white will face Syracuse in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at noon.

