Penn State headed into Sunday’s meeting with Iowa looking for revenge after a 1-0 loss on Friday against the Hawkeyes, but couldn’t fight them off.

Fifth-year forward and midfielder Ellie Holley had two goals for the Hawkeyes to lead her team to victory, 4-0.

The first goal of the encounter came on a pass from Holley and was knocked into the cage by sophomore forward Gery Schnarrs of Penn State, in an attempt to save it. The goal came just three minutes into the game to put Iowa on top.

Sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux attempted to put Penn State on the board with a reverse chip shot to the back of the cage off of a corner opportunity, but the goal was called back due illegal height of the ball.

The second and third goal came in the second quarter for the black and yellow. Fifth-year midfielder Nikki Freeman knocked it into the back of the cage off a sweeping shot as a result of a penalty corner opportunity.

Holley had the third unanswered goal of the game following Freeman’s goal, to put her at eight for the season.

Senior defender Anthe Nijziel had the final goal of the game for Iowa in the fourth quarter from a penalty-corner opportunity.

Iowa has won the past seven games against Penn State and now leads in all-time meetings against the blue and white.

Some bright spots despite two losses

Although this contest did not count for Big Ten play, both teams fought as though their rankings were on the line.

Traded possessions for both teams was a common theme seen throughout the high-attacking encounter.

Although Iowa outnumbered Penn State in goals in the two-game matchup, the passing game was evenly numbered for the two teams in moving the ball down the field.

Penn State had no problem getting the ball into Iowa’s defensive end, but was consistently shut down by the black and yellow’s defense.

Hawkeyes’ unbreakable defense

Following Sunday’s win, the Hawkeyes now have eight consecutive shutdowns on their undefeated season.

Iowa’s tough defense has been a big part of this statistic for the black and yellow. The agile and alert senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire had 20 saves for the Hawkeyes prior to Sunday’s encounter.

McQuire had crucial saves in two penalty-corner opportunities for Penn State in the first quarter of play and has played every minute of every game for the unbeaten Iowa team in the 2021 season.

Nijziel also has come up big for the Hawkeyes’ defense and was recently named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Missed penalty corner opportunities

The Nittany Lions were rewarded with three penalty corner opportunities in the first half of play, and one in the second half of play but came up short in the Hawkeyes' circle.

Senior defender Anna Simon and junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie played a part in pushing offensive plays in the circle for Penn State against Iowa, along with Gladieux.

Penalty corners have been something that Penn State has approved on thus far this season, but struggled with against Iowa’s defense.

