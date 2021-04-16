Penn State ended Ohio State’s four-game win streak Friday afternoon while advancing its own to three.

The Nittany Lions’ defense hung tough as they topped the Buckeyes 2-1 in a nailbiter.

With Ohio State playing tight defense in the first quarter, the blue and white was forced to use its back field passes.

This worked in Penn State’s favor after a good connection from the back field to senior midfielder Abby Myers. Myers then got the ball to freshman Sophia Gladieux, who tipped in the first goal for the blue and white.

The Buckeyes registered a couple shots, but sophomore goalie Brie Barraco wouldn’t let any get through.

Gladieux’s goal would be the only score in the first quarter, leaving Penn State with a 1-0 lead.

The second quarter went back and forth with both teams getting good breakaways, only to be shut down by the other side’s defense.

With about five minutes remaining, Ohio State earned its first corner of the game, which was shut down with a block by Barraco.

Both sides of the defense prevented any more scoring, so the blue and white went into the second half with a 1-0 advantage.

The first two minutes of the first half were quite eventful.

A minute into the third quarter, senior forward Emma Spisak snuck through Ohio State’s defense for Penn State’s second goal of the game.

During the second minute, the Buckeyes earned two corners, but both shots were once again knocked down by Barraco.

With four minutes left, Ohio State got yet another corner after a long time spent inside its offensive 25. This time, however, it broke through Baracco and her defense as Delaney Lawler registered a Buckeye goal.

After a couple more scoreless Ohio State corners, the third quarter ended 2-1 in Penn State’s favor.

With a couple more saves from Baracco, Penn State held the Buckeyes scoreless the rest of the way to emerge with a victory by the same score.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Keep It simple, State

A phrase Barraco yelled out during Friday's game, Penn State followed this montra and stayed calm and collected.

The Nittany Lions used quick, flat passes to get through Ohio State’s tough defense.

The blue and white used its team connection to its advantage while the Buckeyes showed a lack of communication and had several situations where they were in each other’s way.

Buckeyes’ defense adjusts

Ohio State was playing tight defense, which made it difficult for Penn State to move the ball forward.

Late in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions used tighter passes to get around the Buckeyes’ defense and found the gaps to get back on track.

In fact, Gladieux’s first quarter goal came after a short flick from Myers.

Penn State hadn’t gone up against a defense that was this strategic, in 2021, but it made the necessary adjustments to win.

Shots, goals limited on both sides

Both teams played very well defensively, which prevented much from happening offensively.

Ohio State outshot Penn State 16-6, prompting Barraco to have nine saves while the Buckeyes had three.

The blue and white was unable to get any corners off while Ohio State had eight. However, Penn State’s defense prevented any scoring aside from the one goal on any of the penalty shots it faced.

