Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell_17

Penn State field hockey players congratulate each other after scoring a goal during the Nittany Lions' match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex, where Penn State won 4-1. 

 Regan Gross

The NFHCA announced its latest coaches' poll on Tuesday, but Penn State neither rose or dropped in the national rankings.

Over the weekend, the Nittany Lions defeated conference opponents Ohio State and Michigan State — both on the road.

Despite the weekend’s victories, the blue and white still sit just inside the top ten at No. 7.

