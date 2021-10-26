The NFHCA announced its latest coaches' poll on Tuesday, but Penn State neither rose or dropped in the national rankings.

Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll — Week 8The headline: @iowafieldhockey stays strong at number one, @TerpsFH climbs four spaces to number four.Review the full top-25: https://t.co/vQJeQwq04F pic.twitter.com/vXzlopri6V — NFHCA (@NFHCA) October 26, 2021

Over the weekend, the Nittany Lions defeated conference opponents Ohio State and Michigan State — both on the road.

Despite the weekend’s victories, the blue and white still sit just inside the top ten at No. 7.

