Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan_09.jpg

Midfielders Jemma Pouch (23) and Mackenzie Allessie (2) contest Michigan midfielder Kathryn Peterson (27) to regain control of the ball after Michigan intercepted a pass between Alessie and another teammate during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State will keep its No. 6 national ranking this week after its win over Michigan.

Fellow Big Ten contender Northwestern stands in the top spot with an 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will face Northwestern on Sept. 30.

Maryland is also ranked above the blue and white at No. 3, and Iowa at No. 5 with a 6-1 record which is the same as Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will look to continue their winning streak when they host Michigan State on Friday.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags