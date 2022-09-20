Penn State will keep its No. 6 national ranking this week after its win over Michigan.
Ranked #️⃣6️⃣ again this week ‼️Let’s go Lions. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/V2pyTCOrKd— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 20, 2022
Fellow Big Ten contender Northwestern stands in the top spot with an 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will face Northwestern on Sept. 30.
Maryland is also ranked above the blue and white at No. 3, and Iowa at No. 5 with a 6-1 record which is the same as Penn State.
The Nittany Lions will look to continue their winning streak when they host Michigan State on Friday.
