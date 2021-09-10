Penn State was heading into Friday’s matchup against Albany looking to move to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2017, and that’s exactly what it did.

Senior defender Anna Simon had two goals in the consistent matchup with Albany to put her team on top, winning 3-1.

After receiving a penalty corner opportunity, Simon nailed one in the back of the cage in the final minute of the first quarter to get the momentum going for the blue and white.

The second goal for the blue and white came from Simon’s straight shot off of another penalty corner opportunity, the second of five forced by the team in the first half of play.

Junior midfielder Elena Vos and junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie played roles in both goals scored by Simon in the first half, as they assisted on her goals.

The Great Danes found the back of the cage for the first time in the game in the third quarter. The goal by freshman midfielder Floor De Ruiter was scored off a straight shot from a corner opportunity.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie sealed the deal for Penn State with a breakaway goal with five minutes left of play, notching her first goal of the season.

Following the win, Penn State will look to extend its winning streak to start the season when it takes on Delaware on Sunday at home to conclude non-conference play for the season.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s Nittany Lion win over Albany

Penn State defense put to the test in first half of play

In the first half of play, the Nittany Lions defense kept up with the Great Danes offensive force.

The blue and white’s defense did not allow any goals to be scored and did not grant any penalty corner opportunities for the purple and yellow in the first half of play.

The defensive line protected junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco, stopping shots on goal so she didn’t have to.

Nittany Lions improve corner game

Both goals in the first half of play scored by the Nittany Lions were executed from penalty corner opportunities.

In Sunday’s matchup with St. Joseph’s, Penn State failed to execute on any of the nine corner opportunities that were granted to them.

Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss spoke on strategies practiced by the team recently to help create more goals from these opportunities, which was seen in Friday’s matchup.

Anna Simon on a role

Senior defender Anna Simon scored two of the three goals of the game for the Nittany Lions.

Simon has six goals on the season thus far, with two of them as a result of her performance against Albany.

Simon has been a force for the blue and white, sealing the deal on multiple matchups, including the William and Mary win earlier this season.

