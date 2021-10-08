Sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux is an important piece to the puzzle that is Penn State field hockey.

Coach Char Morett-Curtiss first discovered Gladieux when she was in sixth grade when her club team traveled to the Field Hockey Complex for a tournament.

“I was a flashy player at that age, I could hold my own when it came to stick skill,” Gladieux said.

Continuing to improve, Gladieux had quite an impressive high school career.

Gladieux is from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, where she attended Oley Valley High School. She was a four-year starter as well as being named first team all-state four years in a row.

When it comes to awards, Gladieux had some of those under her belt as well.

She has earned the Spotlight on Berks Sports Female Athlete of the Year Award and was named the Berks County Player of the Year and MVP three times.

Gladieux was the highest scoring player in the nation for two years, and the second highest for two years. She graduated with 206 goals, four division championships, four Berks County titles, three District 3 championships and two state title games.

As the 2019 Max Field Hockey Pennsylvania Player of the Year, a Max Field Hockey Top-10 player three years in a row and a three-time NFHCA high school All-American first-team selection, Gladieux caught the attention of Division I college coaches.

Morett-Curtiss kept tabs on Gladieux and went to see her play in an indoor tournament when she was a freshman in high school.

By that time, Gladieux was one of the best players in the country.

“I noticed her being really fast, and she had a flair with stick skills and speed,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She was just head and shoulders above the rest of her class.”

Gladieux and Morett-Curtiss had multiple discussions and continued to build a strong relationship.

For Gladieux, her decision on where to continue her playing career came down to Duke and Penn State.

“I kept Penn State at the top of my list, nothing compared to it,” Gladieux said. “I was able to visit quite often and was very comfortable on campus. Penn State was home.”

Ever since making her decision, Gladieux has made quite the impact on the Nittany Lions’ team.

Gladieux led the blue and white in goals scored last season as a freshmen with 12, four of which were game winners.

During the Nittany Lions’ game at Michigan State in the 2020-21 season, Gladieux scored four goals.

Her explosion against the Spatans becomes even more impressive when taking into account that senior forward Brie Bednarski was the only player to score more than four goals the entire season for the blue and white.

After scoring another goal in the following game, Gladieux earned her first Big Ten and National Offensive Player of the Week awards.

To begin a long list of collegiate honors, Gladieux was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice, first team All-Big Ten, NFHCA first team All-Region and NFHCA second team All-American in her debut season.

This season, Gladieux has proven her ability to score from almost anywhere in the circle.

“[Gladieux] should be on ESPN highlights top 10 almost every weekend,” Morett-Curtiss said. “The shots she scored against Maryland and Indiana are shots you just don’t see being scored the way she scores them.”

The reason behind Gladieux’s offensive success is her signature back-handed shot that she has perfected.

According to Gladieux, having that skill has proven to be helpful in multiple games because it is not something the goalies are used to seeing.

Statistically, this has proven to be true, considering Gladieux has found herself at the top of the leaderboards for the Nittany Lions once again with 10 goals so far this season.

The sophomore also leads the Nittany Lions in points with 26. She has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week twice so far in 2021.

Gladieux still has places that she can improve, however.

“One thing we kept talking to [Gladieux] about last year was that she doesn’t have to do it all,” Morett-Curtiss said. “If she could recognize space a little earlier and eliminate time polishing the ball, she'd be a lot more dangerous.”

According to her coach, something special about the sophomore is her ability to work just as hard off the field as she does on it.

Morett-Curtiss explained that Gladieux will come in to watch game film weekly to look for ways she can improve for the next game.

Her positive mentality was beneficial in the Northwestern game during the second overtime. The Nittany Lions earned a corner and Morett-Curtiss called for Gladieux to take the shot.

“I’m ending this now,” Gladieux said.

With that mentality, she took her backhand shot and the ball hit the net, rewarding Penn State with its eighth win of the season.

When it comes to staying focused in gameplay, Gladieux said she does what she can to stay grounded and do what’s best for the team.

“Having both feet on the ground and remembering where you are in this moment is important,” Gladieux said. “I try to take the past and see it as a learning moment to prepare for the future.”

