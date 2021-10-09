After a slow first half, Penn State raised its level for the remainder of the game scoring three goals to defeat Bucknell 4-1.

The Bisons scored first and early in the opening quarter, making life difficult for the blue and white early on.

However, this would be Bucknell's last goal of the game as the blue and white would hold on to possession for the remainder of the game.

In the second quarter, the Nittany Lions earned a corner and a chance to tie up proceedings.

The insert went to senior midfielder Anna Simon. Her hard shot was sent in towards the cage, but the shot was blocked.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie was on the goalies' pads for the rebound from Simon’s shot and lifted the ball over the goalie for the first blue and white goal.

This created an even scoreline that would hold for the rest of the half.

The Nittany Lions dominated the Bisons in the beginning of the game outshooting them 13-3.

"We have to work on rebounds," coach Char Morett-Curtiss said. "There are so many balls that are laid right in front of the goalie, but we are unable to finish it."

The Nittany Lions continued to carry the game over Bucknell, tallying 21 shots while the Bison were held to three.

Despite dominance in shot creation, the blue and white struggled in the circle on Saturday only earning six corners while Bucknell produced two.

““I thought we were really careless with our play in the first half,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Another problem the blue and white dealt with was its passing, which has normally been a strength.

This skill seemed to be missing in the first half as Penn State struggled to stay together.

"We went out there and were very disconnected," sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux said. "We had a lot of missed passes that were picked off.”

The Nittany Lions lacked intensity in the first half, and Morett-Curtiss would not let that carry into the second.

Whatever talk Morett-Curtiss had with her team between the two halves proved to be effective.

The blue and white came out in the second looking more connected and more like Penn State field hockey.

The passes the Nittany Lions were making were more stick to stick as opposed to the passes into empty space that Bucknell had been feeding off of early on.

Many improvements were made in the second half starting with Gladieux when she scored in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter.

This goal brought the Nittany Lions out of the deadlock that haunted them in the first half.

"Coming out in the second half, we knew what we had to do and came out with more confidence," Gladieux said.

Six minutes later, Gladieux got the ball on her left side and scored her second goal of the game.

The goals brought the score to 3-1 and Penn State looked like a completely different team.

Three minutes into the final quarter, Gladieux completed her hat trick increasing the score to 4-1.

"Right from the get-go we came out guns blazing," Gladieux said. "We attacked really strongly, and we were together and more connected compared to the first half.”

Even though Penn State earned another win for the season, it has a tendency to wait for the second half to do so.

Most of the action for the Nittany Lions didn't occur until later in the game which worked out on Saturday.

However, against more quality opponents playing a game of two halves rarely will result in the fashion.

“We trusted our abilities and knew we had to get the ball in the back of the cage,” Gladieux said.

