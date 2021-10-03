No. 8 Penn State downs No. 4 Northwestern 2-1 late in double overtime, advancing its win streak to two on the season.

The low-scoring and hard-fought encounter that went through two periods of extra time proved the strength of the Big Ten conference this season.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie had the first goal of Sunday’s game. The unassisted shot to the back of the cage came late in the third quarter of play to put the Nittany Lions on the board.

Looking to respond late, the Wildcats answered by forcing overtime with a goal from redshirt junior forward Bente Baekers in the 59th minute of the fourth quarter off of a penalty corner opportunity.

It was sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux’s shot to goal that ended the game and led the Nittany Lions to victory. This is her second overtime winning goal of the season.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Shared possession throughout

In an intense matchup, neither squad was able to connect with the back of the cage during the first half of play.

There was no clear control from either side, which is reflected by the even stats held by both teams concluding Sunday’s matchup.

Heading into halftime with the score at 0-0, both the Wildcats and Nittany Lions had two penalty corners each.

Both goals came late in the second half of play, putting emphasis on the high intensity environment of Sunday’s competition.

In overtime, the blue and white and purple and white spread the field evenly, but it was Penn State who came out on top with a shot from offensive powerhouse Gladieux.

Northwestern’s strong defense

The Nittany Lions applied heavy offensive pressure in Sunday’s encounter, forcing Northwestern’s backline to be active in the circle to shut down Penn State.

Sophomore goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz came up with five crucial saves in the first half of play to keep the blue and white off of the board.

Skubisz got under Gladieux’s powerful reverse shot on a penalty corner play to keep the goal cage clear.

She also stopped shots from Allessie, senior forward Grace Wallis, junior midfielder Jemma Punch and fifth-year senior forward Bree Bednarski.

The Wildcats defensive line, guided by Skubisz, also held effective positioning throughout the duration of the game to make life difficult for the blue and white when creating shots.

When the Penn State offense would enter Northwestern’s defensive circle, there was a purple and white jersey on every Penn State player at all times.

Allessie on a roll

One thing that has been consistent in Penn State’s style of play in the 2021 season is the high offensive pressure, and Allessie has been a big part of that.

Although senior defender Anna Simon and Gladieux currently lead the offensive statistics in goals, Allessie has been a force in creating offensive plays all season.

She currently sits behind Simon on the goal board, tallying five in the NIttany Lions ten games. The powerful midfield player had the first goal in Sunday’s game to get the momentum going for the blue and white.

Allessie had a total of five shots in the game and was responsible for forcing two penalty corner opportunities for the NIttany Lions.

