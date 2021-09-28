Field Hockey vs Michigan, Vos (8)

 Samantha Wilson

After Penn State's first two losses of the season against Iowa, the Nittany Lions have now dropped to the No. 8 spot in the latest polls.

The blue and white were previously ranked No. 6 with an undefeated record.

The Hawkeyes replaced Michigan for the No. 1 spot while Penn State stands behind Maryland.

Returning to their home turf this weekend for games against Indiana and Northwestern, the Nittany Lions will look to climb back up the rankings.

