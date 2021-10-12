The Week 6 NFHCA Coaches Poll rankings were released on Tuesday and there was more movement in the top 10, including some from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions dropped one spot in rankings, moving down from fourth to fifth, after losing to now-No. 3 Rutgers on Friday.

Penn State was able to bounce back with a 4-1 victory over Bucknell the next day, but it wasn’t enough to save its position in the poll.

The blue and white has two games before the next set of rankings release, the first against Lafayette on Oct. 15 and the second against No. 16 Princeton on Oct. 17.

