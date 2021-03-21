Needing a pair of victories to move from a losing record on the season to a winning one, Penn State got just that.

The Nittany Lions came into Sunday’s contest looking to repeat Friday’s result when they downed Michigan State 5-2.

After falling behind 2-0 in Friday’s affair, the blue and white responded with five unanswered goals to take a win in the series opener.

In Sunday’s game against Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dominated on both offense and defense en route to a 3-0 victory.

The Nittany Lions held possession of the ball for a majority of the game early on.

Penn State had multiple chances early in the game and finally capitalized on one of them when it got a goal from Anna Simon on its first corner to take a 1-0 lead.

Michigan State started to get its offense going in the last minute of the first quarter with some solid passing, but it could not produce a shot on goal.

Midway through the second quarter, Penn State earned its second corner of the game, but the shot missed wide to the right.

The Spartans were able to get more possession in the second quarter and finally got off a shot that was saved easily by sophomore goalie Brie Barraco.

The first half ended 1-0 in the blue and white’s favor.

For the first time in the game, Michigan State earned a corner and was able to set up a couple shots on the play, but it could not put one in.

The Nittany Lions got in close to the Spartans’ goal with about four minutes left in the third quarter, but their shot was easily stopped by the Michigan State defense.

Soon after, Penn State was awarded two corners in a row and was able to convert the latter one into a goal that was scored by senior Madison Hutson. Bree Bednarski earned her second assist in the game on the play that gave the blue and white a 2-0 lead.

Penn State came out aggressive in the fourth quarter by putting up a couple shots and producing corners, but no goals came out of the attack.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

On the other end, Michigan State had an opportunity to score off of a corner, but the shot was saved once more by Barraco.

With three minutes remaining, freshman Sophia Gladieux sent a shot right into the back of the Spartans’ goal to put the Nittany Lions up for good at 3-0.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Heavy pressure from the start

The Nittany Lions applied significant defensive pressure in the first quarter and did not allow any shots from the Spartans.

The pressure on the offensive end allowed Penn State to control the game, hold more possession and produce more scoring opportunities than the Spartans.

Missed opportunities from both sides

When the Spartans had possession, they struggled to get shots or produce any good chances to score.

The Penn State defense was able to shut them down whenever they got within range of the goal.

Corners favorable for blue and white

Both goals for Penn State were scored off of corners after it was able to earn eight of them in the game while Michigan State scored just three.

The blue and white also put up twelve shots while only allowing four from Michigan State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE