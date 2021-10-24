Penn State was looking to come out on top against Michigan State as it begins to close out regular season play, and it did just that.

Senior defender Anna Simon contributed to upping the count to 14 straight wins against Michigan State following Sunday’s 1-0 road win with her lone goal.

The first and only goal of the encounter came at the start of the final quarter of play from Simon’s straight shot to goal off of a penalty corner opportunity.

Here are three takeaways from the Big Ten matchup.

Early blue and white pressure

Penn State brought the pressure from the very beginning of Sunday’s matchup.

Sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux got a shot off just nine seconds into play for the blue and white, while her teammate Simon was able to follow up her shot with another just 30 seconds after.

Penn State was awarded two penalty corners in the first 15 minutes of play after industrious pressure on the green and white’s goal cage.

The Nittany Lions had five total shots in the first quarter of play, but were shut down by the Spartans defense each time.

This early pressure from Penn State’s offense determined the rest of the game in the blue and white victory.

Spartan’s stifling defense

The Michigan State defense forced Penn State’s offense to work hard in the circle, eliminating clean shots for blue and white in the first half of play.

Although Penn State dominated in the first half hour of Sunday’s encounter, the diligent work from the Spartan’s defense helped keep the Nittany Lions off of the board.

In the first two quarters, Penn State went 0-4 in penalty corner opportunities, each time being pressured by the Spartan’s defense.

The man-to-man defensive tactic used by the Spartans contributed to the sense of urgency seen by the Nittany Lions inside of the Michigan State circle.

Second half turn around

Both Penn State and the Spartans headed into the locker room scoreless at the half during Sunday’s Big Ten matchup.

The 0-0 score after 30 minutes of play quickly changed after the blue and white hit the turf returning from halftime.

Penn State had 14 shots in the third quarter and seven penalty corner opportunities alone but was unable to find the back of the cage until the final quarter of play.

The Nittany Lions were able to put one on the board on its 12th penalty corner of the day, where Simon connected with the opposite end of the cage.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State field hockey takes win with commanding performance at Ohio State Penn State came into Friday’s matchup against Ohio State looking for redemption against the …