Penn State moves to 5-0 on the season after downing Delaware in Sunday’s matchup 3-0.

The three unanswered goals for the Nittany Lions came from Senior defender Anna Simon, sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux and junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

After some back and forth play in the first half, the momentum of the game changed when Simon knocked one in the back of the cage for the Nittany Lions right before halftime, striking first.

Both teams came out strong after the half, but it was the blue and white that capitalized with a goal from Gladieux.

Gladieux’s goal went unassisted, and was her fifth of the season.

Allessie secured the Penn State win with a goal from a penalty stroke opportunity in the final quarter of play.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Maryland on Saturday to open up Big Ten play against the Terps.

Effective passing game for both sides

Both the Blue Hens and the Nittany Lions did an effective job in spreading the field in Sunday’s matchup.

The Blue Hens utilized pushing the ball up the center of the field to attack the blue and white’s circle, but failed to get it in the back of the cage during those encounters.

For the Nittany Lions, wide passes have been a common theme thus far this season, and helped them succeed against Delaware.

This technique has allowed Penn State to force circle attacks in each of its five wins this season.

Anna Simon does it again

Simon had the first goal in Sunday’s game, putting her team on top once again.

She took a straight shot to goal during a penalty corner, which has been her speciality all season.

In Friday’s encounter with Albany, Simon had two of the three goals, both of which came from the straight shot to goal.

The senior now has seven of the 18 goals for the Nittany Lions so far this season.

Defensive advantages

The Blue Hens traveled to the Nittany Lions circle consistently throughout the matchup, but were shut down by Penn State’s defense every time.

It was players like sophomore back Kelsey Love and junior goalkeeper Brie Barraco who came up with big plays in the game to not allow Delaware to get a proper shot off.

Barraco had a stick save in the second half to stop the Blue Hens from connecting with the cage.

