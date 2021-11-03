Penn State now has the All-Big Ten awards to show for its successful 13-4 season.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux were both named to the first team.

Allessie recently scored the game-winning goal against Michigan, which also earned her Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Gladieux leads the Nittany Lion offense with 16 goals and five game winners.

Junior midfielder Elena Vos received a second-team honor.

Vos is successful channeling opponents away from the goal, while also contributing offensively with eight assists this season.

Senior forward Hannah Zemaitis earned the Sportsmanship Award for her positivity towards the team from the sidelines.

The Nittany Lions will take on Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Predictions | Penn State field hockey’s path to a potential Big Ten Tournament title With Penn State sitting at No. 7, and five other teams ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA Coa…