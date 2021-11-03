Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

While entirely surrounded by her opponents, midfielder Sophia Gladieux (3) winds up to drive the ball into the goal during the the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

Penn State now has the All-Big Ten awards to show for its successful 13-4 season.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and sophomore forward Sophia Gladieux were both named to the first team.

Allessie recently scored the game-winning goal against Michigan, which also earned her Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Gladieux leads the Nittany Lion offense with 16 goals and five game winners.

Junior midfielder Elena Vos received a second-team honor.

Vos is successful channeling opponents away from the goal, while also contributing offensively with eight assists this season.

Senior forward Hannah Zemaitis earned the Sportsmanship Award for her positivity towards the team from the sidelines.

The Nittany Lions will take on Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

