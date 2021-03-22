Freshman midfielder Sophia Gladieux was named both Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for the week of March 16.

The awards were Gladieux’s first of her young career with the Nittany Lions. She is the first member of the blue and white to receive either award this season.

During last weekend’s win over Michigan State, Gladieux registered 10 points.

She led the Nittany Lions to a 5-2 comeback win with four goals in the second half of last Friday’s game in East Lansing.

Two days later, Gladieux tallied her fifth goal of the weekend to help the blue and white top the Spartans in their second encounter.

